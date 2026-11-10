Meghan Markle ‘not strong enough’ as Prince Harry talks about children

Meghan Markle has stepped back from a major keynote session.



The Duchess of Sussex, who was set to join Prince Harry for a special talk about young children, is not in the right confidence to do so.

A source told The Telegraph: “She’s just not strong enough, emotionally, to be doing any public speaking right now.”

Thomas Markle Sr has been arrested by the FBI after evidence of paedophilia against him was discovered in his home in Mexico.

Meghan Markle had received a letter about the allegations from Thomas Sr’s ex-wife Roslyn Loveless back in 2019, which had led to the estrangement between the Duchess and her father.

Roslyn, who died in 2024, had detailed the disturbing allegations of child sex abuse against Thomas Sr in the letter, which was passed to her by the royal bodyguards.

Roslyn had rehashed a phone call with her ex-husband in a previous interview that took place after their divorce leaving her in shock.

He had told her that he was heading to Thailand to meet some “young girls”.

“I said, ‘How young are we talking?’and he said, ‘11, 12’. I said, ‘Are you aware those are people's daughters? Those are children!’

“He replied, ‘Well it’s legal over there and that's how they support their families, by prostituting out their young girls’.”

Thomas Sr has denied the allegations. He was arrested in Florida on Friday and charged with one count of possessing child pornography.