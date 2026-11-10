US Secret Service arrests two individuals after separate security breaches near White House

The U.S. Secret Service arrested two individuals near the White House in separate, nearly simultaneous security incidents.

US Secret Service arrests two individuals after separate security breaches near White House

The First Incident:

A driver crashed a vehicle onto the sidewalk surrounding Lafayette Park just before 10:00 AM.

According to the Secret Service, the driver was combative with law enforcement before being swiftly taken into custody.

The Second Incident:

Around the same time, a second person jumped a security barricade near the northwest corner of Lafayette Park and was immediately apprehended.

President Donald Trump was inside the White House at the time of the security breaches.The complex was briefly placed on lockdown, and surrounding roads near the park were closed while law enforcement responded.

Soon after the incident, the White House was placed on lockdown briefly and roads around the park closed.

The Secret Service has launched an active investigation into both events to determine whether the two incidents were connected.

"The driver was combative with law enforcement, but was quickly placed under arrest," it said. "Around the same time, a second individual jumped a barricade near the northwest corner of Lafayette Park. That individual was also quickly placed under arrest."

Secret Service said both incidents were under investigation. Yet, it was not clear if the two were related.