Rock legend Richard Lloyd passes away at 75

Television guitarist Richard Lloyd died at the age of 75 after battle with bile duct cancer.

The music world is reportedly mourning the loss of the guitarist, which was also the co-founder of influential rock band Television.

Lloyd died on November 7 at his home in Chattanooga, Tennessee, according to a statement from his family. His death came after he was diagnosed with cholangiocarcinoma, a form of bile duct cancer, in March 2026.

It is pertinent to mention that Lloyd helped establish Television in New York City in 1973 alongside Tom Verlaine, Billy Ficca and Richard Hell. The group became a defining act of the city's underground punk scene, performing at the legendary CBGB club alongside artists including Blondie, the Ramones and Talking Heads.

Richard Lloyd's distinctive guitar work with Verlaine became central to the band's sound. Their 1977 debut album, Marquee Moon, is widely regarded as one of the most influential records in punk and alternative rock history.

After releasing their second album, Adventure, in 1978, the band broke up before reuniting for a self-titled record in 1992. Lloyd eventually left the group in 2007 and continued performing as a solo artist, while also collaborating with musicians including Matthew Sweet and John Doe.

Following Lloyd's death, Johnny Marr, Kathy Valentine and Talking Heads drummer Chris Frantz paid a tribute to the guitarist, remembering his influence.

Johnny Marr wrote, "A seeker and finder and a true inspiration with and without the guitar. It was an honour to know him and a blessing to have been a fan. Thank you Richard. Carry on my friend."

Meanwhile, Kathy added, "I am so so very sad that Richard Lloyd has died at 75. I only knew him online via social media and it was one of the best things about being on social media, to have that oppprtinity to have a slim connection with someone I admired so. Heartfelt condolences to his beloved."

"Our dear friend Richard Lloyd has died, but his spirit will be here always. Much love to his bride Sheila at this terribly difficult time," Chris added further.