'The Challenge' stars Olivia Kaiser, Theo Campbell announce pregnancy

Olivia Kaiser and Theo Campbell have another exciting reason to celebrate as they prepare to welcome their second child together.

The Challenge stars announced that their family is growing in a joint Instagram post.

They shared a series of black-and-white photos featuring them and their 11-month-old son Atlas and a sonogram image. As per their announcement, the baby number two is expected to arrive in April 2027.

In the caption wrote, "Our little family is growing!"

"What a blessing it is that God has trusted us with another precious little life to love, nurture, protect, and care for. Another little heartbeat, another tiny pair of hands to hold, and another beautiful soul to fill our home with even more love," the caption added.

"I know this journey will come with its own challenges, growing pains, and beautiful moments, but I wouldn’t trade this blessing for anything."

"I’m so excited to bring you guys along as we navigate this new season of life, prepare for baby number two, and make room in our hearts and home for one more," the caption read further.

For those unaware, Olivia Kaiser and Theo Campbell first connected through the reality TV world, meeting during season 40 of The Challenge.