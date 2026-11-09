Meta expands AI age checks for Instagram teens amid mounting lawsuits

Meta is expanding its AI age-estimation technology globally to automatically move millions of Instagram users into restricted Teen Accounts, even if those users registered with birth dates that claim they are adults.

Meta expands AI age checks for Instagram teens amid mounting lawsuits

Catching False Birthdays:

The AI system is designed to tackle the widespread issue of teens inputting fake adult birth dates to bypass age restrictions.

Automatic Protections:

Once identified by the AI, accounts are shifted into "Teen Accounts", which feature built-in restrictions limiting who can contact them, the content they are allowed to see, and how much time they spend on the app.

Broader Ecosystem:

Following Instagram's global expansion, Meta is continuing rollouts on Facebook and plans to bring similar age-detection tech globally to Threads. In regions like Australia, Meta has also begun leveraging platform-level tools like Apple’s age-range signals to aid verification.

Teen Accounts, available on Instagram, Facebook and Messenger, include built-in protections that automatically limit who can contact teens, the content they see and their time on the apps

Parents in the US will begin receiving Instagram notifications this month explaining how teens are placed in age-appropriate protections, Meta said

In Australia, Meta has begun using Apple's age-range signal as an additional method to help determine users' ages.

Meta said it is continuing to roll out the technology on Facebook and will begin launching similar technology globally on Threads later this year

Meta faces multiple lawsuits over allegations that its platforms harm teens

In August, Meta struck settlements worth up to $18 billion with nearly every US state and territory to resolve lawsuits brought by attorneys general over the platforms' harm to teens

Under the settlements, Meta agreed to improve how it identifies teens and children under 13

Meta settled with a teen plaintiff last month in a Los Angeles trial testing claims that Instagram and Facebook were designed to be addictive, causing mental health problems and an eating disorder

Massive Settlements & Litigation:

Meta has been grappling with extensive lawsuits from U.S. states and private plaintiffs alleging that its algorithms and platforms were intentionally designed to be addictive and harmful to young users. This includes historic multi-billion dollar state settlements and high-profile courtroom trials over child safety and platform design.

Industry Stance:

Meta has increasingly advocated for unified, app-store-level age verification solutions (arguing that platforms like Apple or Google should handle age verification directly) while urging industry peers like TikTok and YouTube to follow suit.