Elizabeth Taylor's efforts for AIDS come to light
Elizabeth Taylor's pal reveals what made her stand out when the world feared AIDS
Elizabeth Taylor’s friend recently shed light on how the actress’s personality helped changed public perceptions of AIDS.
In a recent conversation with PEOPLE, late British-American actress’ friend Trip Haenisch reminisced about travelling with her to Thailand in the early 1990s when the HIV/AIDS crisis was at its peak.
He told the outlet that her unwavering dedication to raising awareness for the deadly disease created a difference in the field.
Haenisch said, “One of the things that I really remember was from when we went to Thailand with her. It was during the AIDS crisis. She was there for AIDS and there was a whole wing of people with AIDS in this one area of the hospital. A lot of the doctors even didn’t want to touch those patients.”
“Elizabeth went in there and used her charm. They took pictures of her holding these people, kissing these people, and it really changed things for that country. She was saying, ‘That’s not how you get AIDS. You can be kind. You can be there for people.”
“There’s no understating how amazing Elizabeth was for that. She was always there for any underdog. She had good friends who were suffering from cancer. She was always there for them,” Trip Haenisch concluded.
It is pertinent to mention that Elizabeth Taylor, who stepped into the Entertainment world as a child actress in the early 1940s, passed away due to congestive heart failure at the age of 79 on March 23, 2011.
-
Cara Delevingne asks not to 'expect too much' after her sobriety journey?
-
Hailee Steinfeld gets honest about discovering herself after becoming mother
-
Rock legend Richard Lloyd passes away at 75
-
'The Challenge' stars Olivia Kaiser, Theo Campbell announce pregnancy
-
DC Studios shock shakeup as James Gunn, Peter Safran step down from top roles
-
Hayden Panettiere's tragic final moments exposed
-
Russell Brand sentenced to 10-and-a-half years in jail
-
Julianne Hough ready to give Justin Baldoni 'second chance'
-
Johnny Depp gives shocking verdict on 'Pirates of the Caribbean' costar Orlando Bloom's behalf
-
Russell Brand victims speak of lasting harm at his sentencing
-
‘Bridgerton’ star Nicola Coughlan addresses toxic masculinity: ‘unrealistic’
-
Melissa Gilbert breathes sigh of relief after husband Timothy Busfield's major legal win