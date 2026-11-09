Ariana Grande makes unexpected return after announcing public break

Months after announcing plans to step back from public appearances, Ariana Grande has made an unexpected return to television.

The singer surprised viewers during the November 8 episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon as she joined her Focker-In-Law costars Ben Stiller and Robert De Niro to promote their upcoming comedy.

The trio brought some holiday cheer to the show. They performed O Christmas Tree after host Jimmy Fallon expressed his festive mood.

Notably, Grande also took part in a comedy sketch titled My Family's Money.

During her conversation with Fallon, the songstress said she was honoured to be part of the film, noting that she "fell in love" with the script.

It is pertinent to mention that this comes after Ariana Grande announced break from public after her Eternal Sunshine tour wrapped on September 1. "Ariana will be taking a step back from visibility after she completes the Eternal Sunshine Tour," her representative stated, adding that she looks "forward to finishing the tour and ending it on a high note, both healthily and happily, and then taking a much-deserved break from public-facing work and appearances, which has led to endless, ongoing public scrutiny."

They added further, "This tour has been a beautiful experience for her. She loves her fans and has loved every minute of this tour so much."

On the other hand, a source told People at the time that the singer "performs a very physical show, and there is a lot of athleticism involved. She performs healthily and successfully at a very high level night after night."