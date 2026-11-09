Bangladesh rejects ousted PM Sheikh Hasina’s passport request, demanding extradition instead

Ousted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, currently residing in self-imposed exile in India, requested a new passport and identity card via legal representation to facilitate a potential return to Bangladesh.

Firm Rejection from the interim Bangladeshi government swiftly denied the request. State Minister for Foreign Affairs Humayun Kobir dismissed the application, labeling Hasina a "fugitive" and stating that the country does not issue passports to "a terrorist".

Bangladesh rejects ousted PM Sheikh Hasina’s passport request, demanding extradition instead

The Extradition Standoff:

Rather than granting travel documents, Dhaka maintains that Hasina must face justice through formal channels. Bangladesh has an active extradition treaty with India and is pressing New Delhi to hand her over to address pending charges.

The Extradition Standoff: Rather than granting travel documents, Dhaka maintains that Hasina must face justice through formal channels.

Bangladesh has an active extradition treaty with India and is pressing New Delhi to hand her over to address pending charges.

Political & Bilateral Tensions:

Hasina's push for a return following her dramatic overthrow—highlights deep political fractures and continues to strain diplomatic relations between Dhaka and New Delhi.

The request marks the clearest step by Hasina to act on her plan to return to Bangladesh in December, more than two years after a deadly uprising ended her long rule, raising the prospect of fresh political and legal tensions in a country where her party is now banned.