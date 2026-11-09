Google warns new Australian safety bill could block under-18s from Gmail

Google has raised concerns that a proposed Australian internet safety bill could inadvertently force tech companies to age-verify and potentially block minors from everyday utility services like Gmail, messaging, and private file storage.

During a parliamentary Senate hearing regarding the sweeping online safety legislation, Google’s head of policy for Australia and New Zealand, Rachel Lord, pointed out problematic provisions within the bill.

Core Issue:

A section of the bill mandates strict age-assurance and risk-mitigation measures wherever there is a risk of minors encountering harmful material, such as online pornography.

The Unintended Scope:

Google argued that the broad phrasing and regulatory discretion written into the law risk bleeding past traditional social media into every day, foundational internet infrastructure.

Intrusive Monitoring:

To comply with sweeping mandates under such broad definitions, platforms might be forced to implement intrusive age-checking mechanisms across private communications, file storage, and email services—or else restrict access for under-18s entirely to avoid massive penalties.

Google is not alone in its critique.

Representatives from other major tech giants, including Meta, TikTok, and Snap, echoed similar warnings during the hearings.

They caution that overly broad regulatory discretion could chill online communications, compromise user privacy, and force platforms to gatekeep essential digital tools that young people rely heavily on for daily life, education, and communication.

A proposed Australian internet law could force Google to block under-18s from using its Gmail service, an Australia-based company policy head said on Monday, underscoring an industry warning that the draft regulation risks overreach.

Under the Digital Duty of Care legislation, which has already passed Australia's House of Representatives but needs cross-party support to pass the Senate, internet companies must show they are taking steps to weed out harmful content or face a fine of up to A$109 million ($75.1 million).

Online companies and free speech advocates say the law could give regulators too much discretion to decide what is harmful, placing pressure on platforms to take down content.

Google's warning reflects concern that the law could filter into everyday parts of the internet.

A section of the law requiring age checks if there was a risk of a child seeing pornography "could require us to age assure and block access to everyday communication services like messaging, email and private file storage", said Rachel Lord, head of policy in Australia and New Zealand for Google's YouTube streaming website, at a Senate hearing.

Representatives from Meta, TikTok and Snap voiced similar concerns, warning the bill could chill online communications by allowing regulators broad discretion to determine what content or conduct is harmful while replacing some existing mandatory industry codes.

Several argued the uncertainty created a risk platform would over-moderate content to avoid large regulatory penalties.

The government has said a broad set of rules is the only way to ensure a safe internet