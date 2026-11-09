Russell Brand sentenced to 10-and-a-half years in jail

Russell ​Brand is under investigation for two other alleged rapes, ​one involving ⁠a then-16-year-old girl

By The News Digital
Published November 09, 2026
Russell Brand sentenced to 10-and-a-half years in jail
Russell Brand sentenced to 10-and-a-half years in jail

Russell Brand  was jailed for 10-and-a-half years on Monday after ​he was convicted of raping one woman and sexually assaulting three ​more around two decades ago.

Brand – the former husband of US ⁠pop singer Katy Perry who in recent years moved away from ​the mainstream – was convicted on Thursday of raping one woman and sexually assaulting ​three more between 2004 and 2009. He had denied all the charges.

The 51-year-old stood in the dock at London's Southwark Crown Court as Judge Joel Bennathan sentenced him, describing Brand as a predator ​who believed "fame meant you could act how you liked, when you ​liked".

Earlier, one of Brand's victims, whom Brand anally raped in 2009, said in a statement ‌read ⁠by prosecutors that the trauma of the attack was "something I carry with me every day and it often feels never-ending".

Brand's lawyer Ian Winter said Brand – who has spoken at length about his recovery from drink and ​drug addiction and his ​new-found Christian ⁠faith – was "a fundamentally different person today and has been for a very long time".

London's Metropolitan Police has said ​Brand is under investigation for two other alleged rapes, ​one involving ⁠a then-16-year-old girl, and the head of the force said on Friday that he "wouldn't be surprised if many more came forward".

Brand, who starred in films such as "Forgetting ⁠Sarah ​Marshall", "Get Him to the Greek" and "Arthur", had ​denied ever having non-consensual sex. He was acquitted of two other rape charges and an attempted ​indecent assault.

The News Digital
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