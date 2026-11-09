Apple employees accused of signing customers up for paid t rials

40%. That's the sign-up target Apple Store staff were allegedly given for free service trials, according to repair advocate Louis Rossmann. Apple hasn't commented on the claims.

According to Rossmann’s video on YouTube, some Apple Store employees enrolled customers in automatic trial renewals without their permission. The promotion is made on the employee's device rather than on the customer's smartphone.

A store member told him that some of the specialists would accept an offer from the customer's phone by hitting "agree" and that the offer was considered as a present. When buying an iPhone, you get a free three-month trial of Apple TV at the moment.

The claims come from people who identify themselves as employees and customers. One customer reportedly found three active trials, for Apple Fitness+, Arcade and News+, and cancelled before being charged.

Notebookcheck notes that the available evidence doesn't establish that Apple's management told staff to activate subscriptions without permission. Other employees described following the proper consent steps. Please consider the claims as allegations until Apple responds.

According to Rossmann, one of their workers informed them about a memo being issued at the morning meeting that only the customer could use the Accept button. The internal system shows that workers are no longer evaluated on the sign-up metric as well.

It is not known if Apple confirmed these two steps or if these steps are directly associated with his video.

If you have an iPhone, go to the settings and click on your name and then "Subscriptions". End the trial period of those subscriptions which you do not wish to continue.

If you bought an Apple device recently from an Apple store and were given a "personalised" setup session, you should check it out.