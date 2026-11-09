Aide reveals how King Charles has publicly addressed concerns about age and health

After King Charles’ recent visit to the Caribbean, a senior royal aide said the monarch is "a secret weapon" being increasingly thrust by the British government into dealing with challenging political situations.

According to Reuters news agency, the senior aide described the tour as complex and challenging, but said the king "had demonstrated his statecraft both by word and deed".

"It’s a great secret weapon ⁠to send the king," the aide told reporters on condition of anonymity, adding the monarch was "able to reach the parts that, dare I say, politicians probably couldn't quite have reached".

"We’re just in the fifth year of the reign and I think what we're seeing is a very clear pattern emerging of the government asking the king to head into quite politically charged situations, quite challenging situations," the senior aide said.

Dealing ‌with the ⁠tough part of the job was what he relished, the aide said, adding that "refreshing and reinvigorating relationships with nations where there have been some complex political issues at play, that is what he lives and breathes for".

The tour marks a high point in what has been another difficult year for the monarchy with the release of a biography of Charles' first wife, Princess Diana, written by her brother, which featured criticisms of Charles' reaction to her death.

Charles' younger brother Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor continues to make negative headlines as ⁠he remains under police investigation - Andrew denies any wrongdoing - , while the return to Britain of the king's younger son Prince Harry has also brought complications.

While Charles remains head of the Commonwealth and is still the head of state of 15 nations, including Canada and Australia, the aide acknowledged that situation could also change, with Barbados the latest nation to ditch ⁠the monarchy in 2021.

The aide said it was for nations and the Commonwealth to decide what to do in future.

"The (royal) family serves when it’s wanted and if not, then a new arrangement can be found," the aide added.

Charles, who turns 78 this month, is still recovering from cancer but the aide said concerns ⁠about his age and health were best answered by the sight of Charles waving cowbells as he danced down a street in the Bahamas in 40 degrees Celsius (104 degrees Fahrenheit) heat and the humour he showed after being caught in a tropical rainstorm.

"This is literally what he was born to do. He's very good at it, and he enjoys the reaction he gets from people," the aide said.