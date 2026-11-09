Study reveals AI bird flu vaccine beats stockpiled jab

Only about half the animals protected by the bird flu vaccine many governments stockpile survived exposure to a mix of variants. Every animal given a new AI-designed vaccine did.

The University of Cambridge and its spin-out DIOSynVax published the work in Cell Reports Medicine in 2026. The vaccine fully protected mice and ferrets against genetically distinct bird flu variants, all of which have infected people. Professor Jonathan Heeney led the research.

Labs in Canada and Italy independently validated the vaccine against viruses from different sources.

The vaccine governments hold for human use is based on representative isolates chosen through the World Health Organization's pandemic influenza preparedness programme. It targets one specific strain. The study found it gives minimal protection against others.

That's the weakness of a reactive approach. Viruses mutate, so stockpiled vaccines need constant updating, and that raises costs for governments.

How AI designs the vaccine?

A research team collected genetic data of all bird flu viruses registered by surveillance programs globally. Using an artificial intelligence system, the researchers created "super-antigens" that have traits common for the entire set of bird flu strains. The most promising variant was screened using cells and then animals.

According to Heeney, such antigens do not exist in nature. Sneha Vishwanath, a co-researcher, noted that such super-antigens can interfere with several mechanisms of viral replication.

It is important not to use mouse and ferret experiments as evidence that the vaccine is safe in humans. The vaccine against coronavirus created using the same methodology showed safety in human trials this year; however, the bird flu vaccine has yet to go through human trials.

Bird flu viruses were reported in Australia and New Zealand for the first time this year. Pigs have similar receptors to humans, and thus Heeney notes there may be concerns about transfer to humans.