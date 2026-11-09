Marine Le Pen and Jean Luc Melenchon take early lead in 2027 French presidential polls

Recent polling for France's upcoming 2027 presidential election indicates that Marine Le Pen ‘s National Rally and Jean-Luc Mélenchon’s La France Insoumise are positioning themselves prominently at the top of the prospective first-round fields in several major surveys.

Le Pen’s Dominance:

Far-right leader Marine Le Pen consistently holds a commanding lead in first-round voting intentions, with some recent polls showing her pulling ahead significantly (capturing upwards of 33% to 36% support)

Mélenchon’s Position:

Far-left leader Jean-Luc Mélenchon has frequently appeared in second place in a number of prominent survey iterations, though the broader left and centrist spaces remain fluid as other potential candidates—such as former Prime Minister Édouard Philippe or figures from the mainstream center and moderate left—compete for space.

Centrist and Establishment Pressure:

The strong showings for anti-establishment figures on both the right and the left highlight a fracturing political landscape as traditional governing and centrist parties search for unified strategies or coalition-building options to prevent a polarized polarization runoff.

Le Pen would top the first-round vote with between 34% and 36% depending on the scenarios tested by pollster Toluna Harris Interactive in a survey carried out between November 3 and 5.

A similar poll last month showed her at between 35% and 37%

Melenchon, the candidate of the far-left France Unbowed (LFI) party, is seen reaching a run-off in all five scenarios polled, with either 18% or 19%.

He has already run three times for president in 2012, 2017 and 2022, but never managed to reach the second round. Le Pen also ran in those same three elections and lost in the second round in 2017 and 2022 to Macron.

As Macron's second and final five-year term comes to an end, the unpopular president leaves behind a hollowed-out political centre and weak economy, creating an opening for hardline parties

Le Pen is visibly seen beating Melenchon easily in a run-off

As reported, the first round of the presidential vote is scheduled for April 18, 2027, with a decisive runoff between the top two candidates expected on May 2, 2027.