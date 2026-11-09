Duchess Sophie meets prime minister's wife in Bangladesh

Duchess Sophie has arrived in Bangladesh on an official visit to the South Asian country.

The Duchess on Monday met Dr Zubaida Rahman, wife of Prime Minister Tarique Rahman, and discussed shared interests of Bangladesh and the United Kingdom in the welfare, protection and empowerment of women and girls.

They met at the Crowne Plaza hotel in the capital soon after the Duchess of Edinburgh arrived in Dhaka.

Local media reported that State Minister for Foreign Affairs Shama Obaed Islam was also present during the meeting.

The wife of Prince Edward is in Bangladesh from 9 to 11 November at the invitation of the UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO).

She will meet representatives of different communities and organisations to highlight the breadth of the UK-Bangladesh partnership and cooperation.

During her visit, the Duchess of Edinburgh will also see humanitarian programmes for the Rohingya sheltering in Bangladesh.

The British royal is scheduled to travel to Cox's Bazar to see the work of organisations supporting Rohingya refugees.

Each year, Sophie undertakes hundreds of visits to schools, hospitals, military bases, charities and community groups to see their work first-hand and to highlight it to the wider world.

According to the royal family, the Duchess’s Patronages reflect her wide range of interests which include supporting young people and children in need of additional care, supporting people with disabilities, the elimination of avoidable blindness and championing the sight loss community, as well as griculture and gender equality.