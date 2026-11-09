End of the line: Tesla to refund Cybertruck deposits as Elon Musk confirms production shutdown

Tesla CEO Elon Musk announced that the company will have to issue refunds for a large number of Cybertruck deposits because outstanding orders exceed the remaining production capacity.

Elon Musk announced last week that the electric vehicle maker is winding down the pickup truck’s production at its Texas factory.

"We will try to make as many as possible before shutting down the line in about 8 months, but will have to return deposits for a lot of people," the billionaire said in a post on X on Monday.

End of the line: Tesla to refund Cybertruck deposits as Elon Musk confirms production shutdown

The comments come after Musk said Tesla would add an extra production shift to fulfill outstanding Cybertruck orders before dismantling the production line next year to expand output of its Cybercab robotaxi.

The Production Timeline:

The production wind down is slated for mid-2027, Musk announced on Friday, with the resources being redirected to the Cybercab, a vehicle central to the automaker's autonomous-driving ambitions.

Tesla plans to completely wind down and shut down the Cybertruck production line at Gigafactory Texas in approximately eight months.

While Tesla intends to add an extra production shift to fulfill as many current orders as possible before the line is dismantled, Musk admitted they will not be able to build enough to clear the backlog, forcing them to return deposits to many waiting customers.

Shifting Strategic Focus:

The decision to sunset the Cybertruck line is part of a larger pivot to reallocate factory space and resources toward expanding the output of Tesla's Cybercab robotaxi, which is central to the company's autonomous-driving future.

Context & Market Reception:

According to Kelley Blue Book, Tesla began delivering the Cybertruck in late 2023, but demand has fallen far short of Musk's expectations. US sales fell 48% to 20,237 units last year, well below Musk’s earlier projection that annual Cybertruck sales could reach 250,000 vehicles.

The wind-down announcement follows a period where actual delivery volumes lagged far behind Musk's initial high-flying projections from when the vehicle launched.

However, Musk rejected claims that the Cybertruck program was fundamentally unprofitable, framing the closure strictly as a matter of prioritizing higher-value production lines for autonomous vehicles.