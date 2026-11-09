Taylor Swift, Karlie Kloss put feud rumors to rest with latest move

Taylor Swift and Karlie Kloss are going strong and have quashed any and all rumors of a feud between the two close friends.

The pair were photographed together in the stands at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City on Sunday, as Swift supported her NFL player husband Travis Kelce.

Wearing a monochrome red striped top, the 36-year-old singer watched as the Chiefs emerged victorious against the New York Jets.

The chart-topper was joined in the stands by her long-time friend Kloss, as well as her parents Andrea and Scott Swift.

Their reunion sent fans into a frenzy, as the pair were last photographed together in 2018, when Kloss went backstage during the Nashville stop of Swift’s Reputation Stadium Tour.

Swift and Kloss first met backstage at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in 2013, and enjoyed a highly publicised friendship in the years that followed.

They were both involved in the fashion show’s 2013 and 2014 editions, with Swift performing while Kloss walked the runway.

The popular supermodel has also starred alongside the likes of Blake Lively, Selena Gomez, Cindy Crawford and Cara Delevingne in Swift’s action-packed Bad Blood music video in 2015.

However, the singer and supermodel have faced speculation about an alleged falling out in recent years fuelled by their lack of public appearances together.

The speculation intensified when Swift did not attend Kloss’s wedding to billionaire businessman Joshua Kushner in October 2018.

However, Karlie Kloss previously dismissed rumours of a falling out with Taylor Swift, telling The New York Times in 2018 that the pair spoke frequently and urged fans, “Don’t believe everything you read.”