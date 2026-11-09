Constance Wu reveals what to expect from 'Crazy Rich Asians TV' show

Constance Wu says fans of Crazy Rich Asians can expect to see more familiar faces in the upcoming HBO sequel series.

Wu, 44, shared the update at the opening night of A Few Good Men at the Vivian Beaumont Theater in New York City, saying she has read some of the scripts, and several characters from the film appear in them.

They are not series regulars, so they may not show up in every episode. But she said finding out who appears will be “a fun treat” for fans.

HBO confirmed in October that Wu, Henry Golding and Ronny Chieng will return as series regulars. Michelle Yeoh will appear in a recurring role. HBO has not announced other cast members and no release date has been set.

The eight-episode series picks up after the 2018 film, which grossed about $239 million worldwide. Filming begins next year in New York City.

Wu said she is also looking forward to seeing Golding, 39, because they have both become parents since they last worked together.

Between them, she said, they have four children. Wu has a daughter, 6, and a son, 3, with her partner, musician Ryan Kattner. Golding has two daughters with his wife, Liv Lo Golding.

Wu said parenthood has shrunk her social life, though she has still seen castmates Jimmy O. Yang and Awkwafina and the director, Jon M. Chu.

Chu is an executive producer. Adele Lim, who co-wrote the film, is the showrunner.