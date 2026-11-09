Olivia Attwood to replace Maya Jama on 'Love Island'? Here's what we know

Former Love Island contestant Olivia Attwood could replace Maya Jama as the show's host.

It is highly likely that the 35-year-old TV star, who appeared in the third series of Love Island, will become the next host of the ITV2 dating show.

"The feeling is the role is still best suited to a glam girl over a male but that’s up for discussion," an insider told The Sun newspaper.

"Olivia is an obvious frontrunner as she has such a close relationship with the production firm, Lifted, and even attended a big bosses’ wedding. But no decisions have been made nor formal talks undertaken," a tipster added.

Maya Jama announced on Sunday that she is stepping down as the host of the popular dating show Love Island.

"What an incredible era and what an unforgettable time I’ve had, it’s been far too much fun to put into words or a video ... but as all good things must come to an end, it’s my time to step down as the host of my beloved Love Island," she penned on Instagram.

The TV host further wrote, "Firstly, I want to thank all of the people who rooted so hard for me to host the show in the first place. I wouldn’t change a thing.

"To the fans of the show, thank you for every supportive message and every single time you’ve tuned in during my time as host, I’m forever grateful to you all. The show really does belong to the people who watch it and embrace it year after year," she continued.

Maya added, "I started hosting the show aged 28 and during the nine incredible series met the most wonderful humans along the way. I’ve loved every slow-mo walk, fire pit and live show. I’ll forever be grateful for the experience."

"But I’ve always believed that to truly grow, you have to take a leap every now and then, and now is my time to throw myself into something new," the 32-year-old TV personality concluded.



