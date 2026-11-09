Russell Brand’s wife sparks concern after comedian’s conviction

Russell Brand’s wife, Laura Gallacher, reportedly has a family friend worrying about her wellbeing and claimed that the comedian and had “totally brainwashed” her into believing he is innocent.

As per reports by Daily Mail, Gallacher is said to have remained fiercely loyal to her husband despite his guilty conviction of rape and three counts of sexual assault last week.

A family friend of Gallacher has now become worried she is refusing to accept the evidence against Brand despite the evidence that has come to light.

Sources close to the family have claims Gallacher is determined to launch an appeal against Brand’s convictions as she is determined he's innocent.

Speaking to the Mail, one family friend said, “Russell gets what Russell wants. He has that charm and swagger, and Laura is besotted with him. She goes along with what he wants, it’s like he has totally brainwashed her.”

The family friend added Brand’s conviction could give his wife some time to step back from the disgraced celeb’s influence and assess the situation.

Speaking to the Mail, a friend of the family claims Gallacher believes her husband was wrongly accused.

This comes after Russell Brand was found guilty of raping a 21-year-old fan in 2009 and sexually assaulting three women in separate incidents between 2004 and 2009.

He was cleared of two further rape charges and one count of attempted indecent assault. The friend claimed that Brand's wife believes the jury’s choice to acquit him of the various other charges proves his innocence.

Throughout the trial Laura Gallacher took notes and watched from the public gallery as six women shared their evidence and their experiences with Russell Brand during his four-week long trial at Southwark Crown Court in London.