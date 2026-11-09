Maya Jama steps down as 'Love Island' host after three years

Maya Jama left her fans in shock on Sunday as she announced her exit from Love Island.

On November 8, the 32-year-old TV star took to her Instagram handle to reveal that she is stepping down as the host of the popular ITV dating show to "throw myself into something new."

"What an incredible era and what an unforgettable time I’ve had, it’s been far too much fun to put into words or a video..but as all good things must come to an end, it’s my time to step down as the host of my beloved Love Island," Maya penned alongside a reel featuring her best moments from the show.

"Firstly, I want to thank all of the people who rooted so hard for me to host the show in the first place. I wouldn’t change a thing," she continued. "To the fans of the show, thank you for every supportive message and every single time you’ve tuned in during my time as host, I’m forever grateful to you all. The show really does belong to the people who watch it and embrace it year after year."

Maya also paid homage to the dating show's "incredible" production team, who helped bring "this iconic show to life."

"Biggest thanks to the incredible production team, I’ve seen firsthand how you work your a**** off for months every year to bring this iconic show to life," she wrote.

"I started hosting the show aged 28 and during the 9 incredible series met the most wonderful humans along the way. I’ve loved every slow-mo walk, fire pit and live show. I’ll forever be grateful for the experience," added the TV personality.

"But I’ve always believed that to truly grow, you have to take a leap every now and then, and now is my time to throw myself into something new," Maya concluded.

It is worth mentioning here that Maya took over hosting duties from Laura Whitmore in 2023.