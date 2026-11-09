Bonnie Wright gives update on her newborn’s six hospital visits in first weeks

Bonnie Wright is opening up about her newborn son Aster’s first weeks, which included six hospital visits.

The 35-year-old Harry Potter alum, who played Ginny Weasley, shared the health update on Saturday as she dropped a photo of her holding Aster. She placed a white heart emoji over his face.

She wrote that Aster She said he is getting treatment for a condition the family knew he would be born with. Wright did not say what the condition is or what the treatment involves.

She called Aster a “strong, chill little baby” for making it through the initial five weeks since birth.

She also thanked the friends and family who have helped as they took her older son, Elio, 3, to preschool, cooked meals and checked in on the family. “The village is possible,” she wrote. She urged people to text or call their friends.

Wright and her husband, Andrew Lococo, welcomed Aster Sky Wright Lococo on September 28. She announced the birth on October 17. She said he was born at home and was named after the star-shaped aster flower.

The couple live in San Diego. They married in March 2022 and had Elio in September 2023.

Outside acting, Wright works on environmental causes. She is an ambassador for Greenpeace and the Rainforest Alliance.

In 2022, she published a book, Go Gently: Actionable Steps to Nurture Yourself and the Planet.

She also founded Earthling, a family platform that helps children connect with nature.