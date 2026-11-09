Lamar Odom opens up about surprising way to connect with fans

Lamar Odom finally shared an insight into what he earns five days after joining OnlyFans.

While conversing with PEOPLE magazine, a representative of a former American basketball player revealed that he has earned over $50,000 in his first eight days on OnlyFans.

In his statement, Odom said, “The response to my OnlyFans has been incredible. I’m connecting with fans in a whole new way, building something big, and now I’m looking to bring other athletes along for the ride.”

He went on to state, “There’s a real opportunity here, and we’re just getting started.”

In his previous interview with the same outlet, the 47-year-old opened up about his decision to join OnlyFans, saying, “I’ve lived a lot of my life in the public eye, but trust me, there’s still a side of Lamar Odom you haven’t seen.”

“Joining Onlyfans gives me a chance to connect with my fans on a whole different level, without all the filters,” the former husband of Khloe Kardashian explained.

It is pertinent to mention that Lamar Odom has become the first National Basketball Association (NBA) player to join OnlyFans.