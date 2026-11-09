Nvidia board probes CEO Jensen Huang over foreign intelligence reports

Nvidia announced that its board of directors is initiating an independent investigation following reports that co-founder and CEO Jensen Huang was the target of a foreign intelligence effort.

Nvidia board probes CEO Jensen Huang over foreign intelligence reports

Key details of the probe:

The investigation was launched after reports surfaced detailing an alleged relationship between Huang and a suspected foreign intelligence operative identified in reports as a Chinese businesswoman who allegedly passed information to Beijing.

Huang addressed the situation directly in a statement to Nvidia employees, acknowledging an extramarital affair, expressing deep regret, and apologizing to his staff.

The AI chipmaker's board launched an independent review following allegations targeting its CEO, though officials say no core company secrets were compromised

Political Fallout:

The situation has drawn sharp attention from lawmakers, with senior Republican members of the U.S. House of Representatives calling on Huang to brief Congress regarding the allegations.

As one of the most prominent figures in the global technology sector due to Nvidia's central role in the artificial intelligence boom, the inquiry marks a high-stakes corporate governance and security review for both Huang and the company.

Top Republican lawmakers in the US House of Representatives have called on Huang to brief Congress this month about a New York Times report in October alleging he had a close relationship with a Chinese businesswoman who passed information to Beijing.

Axios reported on Sunday, citing a draft email by Huang to employees, that Huang admitted to having a romantic relationship with a suspected Chinese spy and took full responsibility for his actions.

"I was unfaithful to my wife. My actions hurt her and our children. There is no excuse for what I did," Huang said in the draft email seen by Reuters.

Company Stance & Security:

Nvidia's board stated that it currently has no reason to believe that U.S. national security or proprietary company secrets/confidential information were compromised.

Huang has expressed his full support for the independent review and has pledged complete cooperation with the board's investigation.

The company said on Sunday that its inquiry will examine all available information. Huang fully supports the review and has committed to cooperating with it, it added