Cruz Beckham on big brother duty with Harper after UK tour

Cruz Beckham spent Sunday doing big brother things.

His girlfriend, Jackie Apostel, shared a moment on Instagram recently, which showed the 21-year-old musician teaching his sister Harper, 15, how to play guitar.

Harper played on the sofa while Cruz, the frontman of the indie and retro-rock band The Breakers, watched and showed her some chords.

His band recently opened for The Reytons on their UK tour. Apostel, 31, a Brazilian-German DJ, also shared more photos from a quiet day at home.

Other photos were of Cruz relaxing on the sofa with their golden retriever puppy, Sandy, while playing video games or Apostel posing in a selfie with a face mask and a coffee.

“Post tour hibernation with a rebel era pup,” read her caption.

The calm weekend followed a messier few days. Earlier this week, the couple’s car broke down. They posted about it on TikTok from the side of the road.

Cruz asked fans to send questions to keep them entertained. He joked that they also needed help if anyone knew how to fix a car. Cruz also posted on Instagram, “I’d get stuck anywhere with you.”

Cruz also marked Apostel’s 31st birthday on Sunday with photos of the two of them together. The couple has been together since they were first seen in early 2024.