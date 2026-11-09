King Charles not speaking to Prince Harry during Prince Archie’s birth

King Charles was seemingly not on speaking terms with Prince Harry during a special time in his life.



His Majesty, who was still the Prince of Wales back in 2019, was estranged from Harry at the time Prince Archie was born.

Speaking about the spat between the duo, Royal photographer Arthur Edwards writes in book Cup of Tea, Arthur?: "When my phone pinged, I showed Camilla pictures of little Archie HarrisonMountbatten-Windsor in his parents' arms and got a photo of her looking at the latest royal grandchild on my screen," Arthur writes. "Camilla said, 'Can you show it to the prince?'"

At the time of Prince Achire's birth, King Charles was on an official tour to Germany

He adds, "Just then, Julian Payne, the prince's press secretary, said quietly, 'No, don't do that, Arthur.'"

"He's not talking to his son", and Arthur states that this was "the first [he] knew that there was acrimony"

Prince Harry left the Royal Family back in 2020 alongside wife Meghan Markle and son, Prince Archie. The couple later accused the Royal Family of showcasing racism towards their son and publicly shared their grievances on television. Harry and Meghan now live in California, where they also welcomed their daughter, Princess Lilibet.