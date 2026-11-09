Prince Harry ‘rages’ after losing PR war against Prince William

Prince Harry feels defeated as Prince William wins PR war against him.



The Prince and Princess of Wales, who have been loaded for their immaculate work ethic and international success, our overshadowing Prince Harry and the Sussex brand.

“Anything Prince Harry and Meghan Markle can do, Prince William and Princess Kate can do better - and it must really be starting to get on the Sussexes' nerves," expert Chris Riches notes.

He added that "Harry's losing the celebrity PR war with his brother" and "must be raging."

This comes as Prince Harry has joined his father, King Charles, in spirit and echoes the same thoughts while marking Remembrance Sunday.

On November 8, the Duke of Sussex's team at Invictus Games paid a heartfelt tribute to "all those who have served, those who continue to serve, and those who have made the ultimate sacrifice."

His team expressed their pride in supporting the wounded, injured and sick serving personnel and veterans in the community all year long.

Prince Harry left the Royal Family back in 2020 alongside wife Meghan Markle and son, Prince Archie. The couple later accused the Royal Family of showcasing racism towards their son and publicly shared their grievances on television. Harry and Meghan now live in California, where they also welcomed their daughter, Princess Lilibet.