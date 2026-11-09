Lionel Messi makes history as first player to win back-to-back MLS Golden Boot awards

Lionel Messi has rewritten the history books once again, officially becoming the first player in Major League Soccer history to win back-to-back Golden Boot awards.

The Inter Miami captain capped off another stellar campaign by finishing the 2026 regular season at the top of the scoring charts with 26 goals in 31 appearances. He finished four goals clear of second-place Petar Musa of FC Dallas (22 goals) and fifth-place Sam Surridge of Nashville SC (21 goals).

Following his 29-goal campaign to claim the 2025 Golden Boot, Messi's 2026 title makes him the absolute first player to secure the honor in consecutive seasons.

Alongside his 26 goals, Messi recorded 17 assists, leading the league with a staggering 43 total goal contributions.

Lionel Messi makes history as first player to win back-to-back MLS Golden Boot awards

Messi is now only the sixth player in MLS history to win the Golden Boot multiple times, joining a prestigious group that includes Chris Wondolowski and Bradley Wright-Phillips.

Remarkably, out of his 26 goals, only one came from the penalty spot, leading the league with an average of 0.87 goals per game.

With the regular season concluded, Inter Miami finished second in the Eastern Conference and is shifting focus toward the MLS Cup playoffs, where Messi eyes a historic third consecutive Landon Donovan MVP honor.