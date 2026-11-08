‘Stronger than ever before’: Trump vows political comeback amid growing tensions with Congress

On Sunday, US President Donald Trump vowed a political comeback after his Republican Party lost control of both houses of Congress in midterm elections that amounted to a categorical disavowal of his chaotic presidency.

The destructive outcomes leaves Trump effectively neutered politically as he enters the remaining two-year lame duck period of his White House period, paving the way for multiple investigations by the Democrat-controlled Congress into the president and senior members of his administration.

Trump said: “America took a giant step back in History with the results of the last Election.”

On Friday, he appointed advisor Stephen Miller as his new chief of staff. Democrats have vowed to hold the Trump administration accountable and oppose Miller, the mastermind behind Trump’s stringent immigration policy.

A former personal lawyer for Trump, Todd Blanche committed to actively defend Trump and other senior members of his administration.

The ranking Democrat on the House Oversight Committee, Robert Garcia took aim at Blanche, adding one role of Congress under the US constitution is to control the executive authority.

With a majority in both chambers, Democrats have the power to subpoena officials, request documents and conduct public hearings, placing Trump and his top advisers under close examination.