Adam Hamilton refuses to back Schumer, urges Democrats to focus on affordability, not Trump

Kansas Democratic Senator-elect Adam Hamilton has warned his party against spending the next two years investigating President Donald Trump, urging lawmakers to prioritise rising living costs.

Speaking to NBC News' Meet the Press on Sunday, Hamilton said Democrats should focus on helping struggling Americans rather than pursuing political investigations.

“The bigger priority for me, and I think for most people in America, especially people living paycheck to paycheck, is ‘please help us with the cost of living,’” Hamilton said.

He called for Congress to end the Iran war and reverse Trump's tariff policies.

“If I spent the next two years — my first two years in the Senate — in investigations, I’d be deeply disappointed. I want to get to work helping the people in my state and helping the people across the country,” he added.

Hamilton's comments follow Democrats' sweeping midterm victories, which secured control of both chambers of Congress.

Some Democratic leaders have proposed investigations into Trump and his administration, while others want to prioritise economic reforms.

Senator Bernie Sanders supported Hamilton's position, saying Democrats must deliver meaningful improvements for working-class families.

Hamilton also reiterated his opposition to Chuck Schumer becoming Senate majority leader, saying he wanted leadership that could bring Americans together.

He warned that Democrats risk losing their newly won majority if they fail to address voters' economic concerns.