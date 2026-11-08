NASA recruiting new astronauts for Moon base and future Mars missions
NASA announced the recruitment drive on Saturday during an air show at the Kennedy Space Center
NASA has opened applications for a new generation of astronauts who could live and work on the Moon as part of its expanding Artemis programme.
According to The Guardian, the US space agency announced the recruitment drive on Saturday during an air show at the Kennedy Space Center.
Successful candidates could help establish a lunar base and prepare for future crewed missions to Mars.
“This is an extraordinary time to join Nasa’s astronaut corps,” said NASA administrator Jared Isaacman.
“The people we select could walk on the Moon, live and work at the Moon Base, and help pioneer the systems and operations that will ultimately carry crews to Mars.”
NASA expects to select its next astronaut candidates in late 2027 before beginning training.
Applicants must be US citizens with relevant scientific, medical, engineering or aviation qualifications, alongside at least three years of professional experience.
Eligible candidates generally need a master's degree in a STEM field or qualifying medical, doctoral or pilot credentials.
NASA last recruited astronauts in 2024, selecting just 10 people from more than 8,000 applicants in September 2025.
The agency currently has 32 active astronauts and aims to return Americans to the Moon in 2028.
Applications close at 11:59 PM ET on 3 December 2026.
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