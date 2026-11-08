Jane Seymour's refusal to leave Malibu raises eyebrows amid wildfire threat
Jane Seymour has no plans to leave her beloved Malibu home despite the ongoing risk of wildfires
Jane Seymour has no intention of leaving her beloved home in Malibu despite the risk of wildfires.
The 75-year-old actress, who has been living in her $3.4 million mansion in Malibu since 1994, would not want to live anywhere else in the world.
“I honestly travel the world, and there is something magical about where we live [in Malibu] and the community we’re in," Jane told the New York Post's Page Six column.
“And I’ve been here a very long time, and I will always support this community," she continued.
The Harry Wild actress stated that she has taken precautionary measures to ensure that her home and garden are as fireproof as possible.
“Quite a long time ago, I ripped out everything in my garden that was not going to be drought healthy and also that would not ignite," shared Jane.
“I’ve been really, really careful about all that, and I had the fire department here telling me what I should and shouldn’t do, and I did everything I possibly could do, but it’s also the luck of the draw, she continued.
Jane added, “I hope and pray that my house will be here for a very long time.”.
When she was asked if she would ever leave Los Angeles, Jane replied, “No. It’s the most beautiful place, and the community here is wonderful."
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