James Talarico crashes SNL days after defeating Ken Paxton in historic Texas midterm race

Texas Democratic Senator-elect James Talarico made a surprise appearance on Saturday Night Live (SNL), days after his historic election victory over Republican Ken Paxton.

According to NBC News, Talarico appeared during the show's opening sketch, which celebrated Democrats winning control of both chambers of Congress in Tuesday's midterm elections.

The sketch featured comedians portraying Democratic leaders Chuck Schumer and Hakeem Jeffries, alongside Donald Trump, played by James Austin Johnson.

Talarico received loud applause when he appeared alongside the fictional president.

“Hi, America. I’m James Talarico, the guy who’s been texting you every day asking for $5,” he said.

The Trump impersonator replied: “In this economy, who can blame you?”

Talarico, who campaigned on tackling inequality and political corruption, suggested working with Trump to “make life better for everyday Americans.”

He also joked about SNL's repeated political sketches.

“It’s clear people want something new. They want something different. I’m talking, of course, about ‘SNL’s’ cold opens,” Talarico said.

The appearance followed a major Democratic breakthrough in Texas, where the party won several statewide races after decades of Republican dominance.

Talarico's victory over Paxton was considered one of the biggest surprises of the 2026 midterm elections.