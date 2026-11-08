Sylvester Stallone explains why he wants Andrew Garfield to join 'Tulsa King'

Sylvester Stallone wants Andrew Garfield to join Tulsa King as a villain.

In a new interview with The Rest Is Entertainment, the 80-year-old actor revealed why he wants Andrew to join him on his Paramount+ crime series.

“Certain actors… quite often they’re standoffish,” Sylvester said. “It’s just their nature to be solitary creatures, as a rule. But when they’re among themselves, things happen.”

The Rocky actor then cited his run-in with Andrew as an example.

“I was with Andrew Garfield last night,” he explained. “I never thought we would hit it off, ever.”

"I thought, boy, I’d love to have him as a villain in Tulsa King because it would create a whole different dynamic," added Sylvester.

Sylvester recently defended the casting of his daughter, Scarlet Rose Stallone, in Tulsa King.

“First they go, ‘Nepotism is terrible,’” he said in an interview with USA Today. “I said, ‘Oh please, you’re not a good parent if you haven’t performed a little nepotism. Then obviously you don’t care about your kids, because they come first.’ ”

“‘Of course it’s nepotism, you idiot,” he added. “That’s why we’re parents. We want the best for our children. So obviously we let them have every advantage.’"