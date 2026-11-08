Jennifer Garner looks back on special chapter of life with ex Ben Affleck: 'It was incredible

Jennifer Garner is looking back at the happy memories of a European vacation she enjoyed with Ben Affleck and their three children during their 10-year marriage.

The 54-year-old actress, who finalized her divorce from Affleck in 2018, recalled joining her ex-husband in Europe while he was filming a movie in London.

“When my kids were really little, I went to Paris,” the mom of three recounted in a recent interview with Ina Garten.

She continued, “Ben was shooting some Batman-ish movie in London and we went for six weeks. I took them out of school. It was the last time I really took kids out of school, but it was wonderful. It was incredible. It was so fun.”

Garner also noted that during that trip she and the Gone Girl star visited several European cities.

She added, “Part of that is that we bopped around. We went to Venice, we went to Paris.”

The 13 Going on 30 actress also took a moment to thank Garten for suggesting a boat tour along the Seine River at the time.

“I’ve done it now, every time I go. Every picture from that night, from that trip, the smile on my kids’ faces, it was such an adventure that you gave us.”

For those unversed, the former couple shares three children, Violet, 20, Fin, 17, and Samuel, 14.

Meanwhile, Affleck recently spoke about his and Garner's co-parenting relationship, saying he is "grateful" for it.

“They have a great thing with their mom, for whom I’m also really, really grateful. I know things will come up that are hard, and I don’t want to jinx that, but this time in my life as a human being is really wonderful," the doting father told Variety in October.