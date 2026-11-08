Chynna Phillips, Billy Baldwin's marriage faces new challenges

Chynna Phillips Baldwin and Billy Baldwin are getting candid about the challenges they are facing while living in separate homes.

During the latest episode of their new YouTube series, Holding On, the pair shared more details about their relationship struggles.

“We went to therapy years ago, and [our therapist] called it ‘the One Thing,’ “ Billy said. “He’s like, ‘How are you not being fed? What are you not getting in a relationship? I want one thing. You give Chynna what she needs, you give Billy what he’s asking for. You don’t even have to be particularly good at it, you just have to try.’ “

“It’s so simple, yet it’s pretty difficult. It’s pretty challenging to do that consistently,” he continued. “When you’re together 30 years, it becomes more challenging.”

Billy added, “It’s so important. If you can just do this with your children and do this with your partner, you can make your relationship way more stable, and way better.”

The couple, who exchanged vows in September 1995, confessed that their struggle to communicate properly has put a strain on their married life.

“She’s a California girl, hippie chick, who is very laid back. ... I’m not. I’m a New Yorker,” Billy said of Chynna. “So the way I was raised and the way I communicate can be defined by her [as] intense [and] urgent.”

Chynna then told Billy, “I’d love to see you let go just a little more in your life. Let go of all the strains and the stresses,"

To which, the actor replied, “It’s hard.”