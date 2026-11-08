Egypt train crash kills four and injures 88 after two trains collide near Cairo

At least four people have been killed and 88 others injured after two trains collided south of Egypt's capital, Cairo, on Sunday, authorities confirmed.

According to NBC News, the accident occurred in the al-Ayyat district of Giza province, approximately 52 kilometres south of Cairo.

Egypt's Transport Ministry said a train travelling towards Fayoum province crashed into the rear of another train heading to Aswan in southern Egypt.

One of the trains derailed following the collision, although officials did not specify which.

The Health Ministry confirmed that three victims died in hospital, while another was pronounced dead at the scene.

A total of 72 ambulances were dispatched to transport injured passengers to three nearby hospitals.

Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi ordered an immediate investigation into the accident and called for those responsible to be held accountable.

Emergency workers and cranes were deployed to remove the wreckage and restore rail services, according to the Egyptian Railway Authority.

The cause of the collision has not yet been established.

The accident occurred in the same district where two freight trains collided last September, injuring a train driver and his assistant.