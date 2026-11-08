UFC boss Dana White responds after Trump offers him top White House job
The unusual proposal comes amid a major White House reshuffle following Republican losses in the US midterm elections
US President Donald Trump has offered UFC boss Dana White the role of White House press secretary, with the mixed martial arts executive set to meet him on Monday.
According to the Associated Press, Trump announced the offer on Truth Social on Saturday, describing his longtime friend as “the Great Dana White, a violent Fighter and Warrior”.
White, speaking at a boxing event in London, confirmed he would travel to Washington for talks with the president.
Asked how he would balance the White House position with his existing responsibilities, White replied: “Yeah, I got a lot of jobs already.”
He declined to confirm whether he would accept the offer, adding: “I’m sure I’ll have more to talk about after that.”
Trump urged White to bring UFC fighters as assistants, writing: “We need these people to defend us against the Lunatic Left. Dana will be a Press Secretary like none other. Dana, please take the job!”
The unusual proposal comes amid a major White House reshuffle following Republican losses in the US midterm elections.
Trump recently replaced chief of staff Susie Wiles with Stephen Miller, while the press secretary position remains vacant following Katie Zacharia's departure after five days.
White has maintained a close friendship with Trump and previously spoken at three Republican National Conventions.
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