Six killed in Krakow shooting as police investigate deadly attack in Poland
Krakow police spokesperson Katarzyna Cisło said the suspect was wearing military-style clothing and a bulletproof vest
Six people were killed and 15 others injured after a gunman opened fire in a busy market square in Krakow, Poland, on Saturday afternoon, authorities confirmed.
According to the Associated Press, the attacker, a 24-year-old Polish citizen, drove into the city's Main Square and began shooting randomly at people.
Four women and two men were killed in the attack, while two police officers were among those injured, including one seriously.
Krakow police spokesperson Katarzyna Cisło said the suspect was wearing military-style clothing and a bulletproof vest and was armed with a military-type rifle.
Officers later shot and wounded the gunman during an exchange of fire. He was taken to hospital for surgery.
Police also discovered additional weapons and ammunition inside his vehicle.
Witnesses described chaotic scenes as people fled the popular tourist destination, seeking shelter in nearby streets.
Authorities said the attacker acted alone and there was no continuing threat to the public.
Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk praised the officers who responded, while President Karol Nawrocki expressed condolences to the victims and their families.
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