'Strategic move': Royal expert raises big question over Meghan Markle, Harry's UK return

"The big question is whether Meghan knew another investigation was coming"

A royal expert has raised a big question over Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s return to Britain, saying was it a ‘strategic move’ before the storm hit California?

Royal expert Rob Shuter has raised the major question after Thomas Markle scandal surfaced following the royal couple’s return to Britain in his latest piece for Naughty But Nice substack.

Citing the sources, the royal expert said, “The big question is whether Meghan knew another investigation was coming — and whether Harry knew, too. Neither of them has offered a convincing explanation for suddenly returning to a country they have spent years criticizing.

“Nobody is accusing them of anything, but the timing is raising questions that won’t simply go away.”

Referring to Meghan’s statement she issued after scandal surfaced that the Duchess has acknowledged receiving correspondence from Scotland Yard in 2019 containing allegations about her father.

“Was she alerted again in July 2026, giving the couple time to make their move before the story became public?,” he further asked.

Rob said, “You don’t suddenly uproot your family, leave Hollywood behind and return to a country where your relationship with your family has been so complicated without a very compelling reason. The explanations they’ve given don’t seem to answer all the questions.”