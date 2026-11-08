Vivienne Jolie breaks silence on eating disorder in emotional artwork: 'Very alone'

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's daughter, Vivienne, expressed her deeply personal experience of her recent health ordeal through her latest artwork.

The 18-year-old, who now goes by the name Vivienne Marcheline Jolie, was hospitalized earlier this year while dealing with an eating disorder.

In a recent art exhibition, Vivienne put her diary entries as captions for her drawings on display. Her exhibition was titled A Gallery on Patience in Patients, as per a report by Hello.

In her artist’s mission statement, Vivienne referred to the hospital as “the Tulip Field” and wrote, “At the beginning of this year, I was hospitalized for my ED. I was angry, sick, and very alone.”

This also marked Vivienne's first time she has publicly spoken about her eating disorder.

She also described how the support she received during her stay helped her emotionally, writing, “Eventually, however, the kindness and warmth of the kids and staff at the hospital broke down the walls I had built so high. I have never laughed or cried harder, never been more honest or more myself.”

Another heartbreaking caption reads, “I want a hug so badly that my body just feels so tight.”

Meanwhile, Vivienne legally dropped her father's surname "Pitt" from her moniker and joined her other elder siblings who did the same.

Back in September, Zahara became the third of Pitt’s children to drop her father’s name.

The former couple shares six children: Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, and twins Vivienne and Knox.