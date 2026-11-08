Ed Sheeran shares new message after Macklemore controversy

Ed Sheeran has shared a new message on social media after wrapping up the United States leg of his Loop Tour.

“Thank you, Tampa, that’s the end of the North American stadium tour,” the 35-year-old English singer penned on Instagram on Sunday alongside footage from his Florida show.

“See you soon Chile, Paraguay, Argentina, Brazil and Mexico," Ed added.

The Grammy winner's Loop tour became embroiled in a scandal after the touring company dismissed Macklemore's performance due to his chanting of "Free Palestine" during two concerts in New Jersey in September.

Following the controversy, Ed clarified that he didn't personally remove Macklemore from the roster.

“I’m used to my music being criticized, and I’m always happy to take that because I’m lucky. A lot of you like my stuff, and to be honest, I’m surprised. I’m not surprised that I’ve even done it. You know, it’s normal,” He said during his show on September 19.

“This week, the criticism was about something much more important, and I’ve had to take [it in] and make difficult decisions, and I am making mistakes, and I’m so so sorry," he continued.

Ed added, “[My music] has always been a safe space for everyone. That matters hugely to me. Honoring my commitment to my fans is also completely essential to who I am. That is why I’m here tonight — on my own — continuing my own tour.”