US justice department joins Texas lawsuit against Planned Parenthood over medicaid fraud

The U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) has officially intervened in a high-stakes, multi-year whistleblower and state-led lawsuit against Planned Parenthood.

The core allegations of the lawsuit

The case is a civil whistleblower lawsuit originally brought by Texas (alongside an anonymous whistleblower/relator) accusing the organization of violating the federal False Claims Act.

The suit claims that Planned Parenthood continued to submit claims and collect reimbursements from state Medicaid programs (primarily in Texas and Louisiana) after those states moved to officially terminate Planned Parenthood from their Medicaid networks.

The plaintiffs are seeking to force Planned Parenthood to return millions in Medicaid funds collected during the disputed period, alongside heavy additional penalties that could total up to $1.8 billion.

By filing a motion to intervene, the federal government is taking a direct, active role alongside Texas in prosecuting the case.

Having the DOJ on board elevates a state-led and whistleblower-driven Medicaid fraud case into a federal prosecution, significantly increasing the legal and financial pressure on Planned Parenthood.

By stepping in, the federal government elevates what was primarily a state-driven and whistleblower-backed Medicaid fraud case into an active federal prosecution.

Planned Parenthood has warned that the staggering financial penalties and damages sought could effectively force the organization to shut down its operations in Texas.

Key arguments from both sides:

Texas and the DOJ argue that once the state officially made the legal decision to terminate Planned Parenthood from its Medicaid program, any subsequent billings submitted to government health programs constituted unlawful fraud.

Planned Parenthood maintains that the lawsuit is entirely meritless and a "weaponized" effort to bully the healthcare provider.

They argue that billing the state programs during that timeframe was legally permissible because federal court orders had actively paused or blocked the states' termination decisions.

Procedural history:

The case had been largely paused for nearly three years while procedural appeals—specifically regarding whether the national organization enjoyed immunity—worked their way through the courts. Following a unanimous ruling by the U.S. 5th Circuit Court of Appeals clearing the way forward, the litigation resumed.

Reactions:

As reported, Planned Parenthood legal counsel fiercely condemned the DOJ's move as a "weaponized" effort to bully the healthcare provider out of existence, while supporters of the lawsuit view federal intervention as a critical step in enforcing Medicaid compliance.

le supporters of the lawsuit view federal intervention as a critical step in enforcing Medicaid compliance.

Timeline:

The case is proceeding before U.S. District Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk in Texas.

Following years of procedural delays and appellate battles over corporate immunity and stays, the DOJ's official intervention moves the high-stakes litigation closer to trial, which could potentially begin as early as spring 2027.