Katy Perry set to break silence on her torturous marriage to Russell Brand amid his trial

Katy Perry is reportedly working on lifting the lid on her dark marriage to Russell Brand.

For those unaware, Perry and Brand, who first crossed paths on the set of Get Him to the Greek, tied the knot in 2010. However, their marriage lasted for 14 months, as they filed for divorce in December 2011, citing irreconcilable differences, which was finalized in 2012.

Brand faced one charge of attempted indecent assault against six women, three charges of rape, and three of sexual assault. At the Southwark Crown Court on Thursday, November 5, the English comedian and actor was found guilty of one count of rape and three counts of sexual assault.

An insider told The Daily Mail that Perry has been discussing her move since the start of his trial, and she has almost finalized her take on their relationship.

The source said, “Katy has received multiple offers over the years to tell her story but would not consider anything until after the trial. She has a lot to say.”

“At the moment, she’s considering a Netflix-type series and an autobiography. She and her team have been in active discussions.”

“There is a lot about that marriage which people don’t know. It was a very dark period in her life,” the insider quipped.

It is pertinent to mention that Katy Perry has been in active discussions with streaming giants Hulu and Netflix to talk about the possibility of the documentary that shows what she had to endure during her marriage to Russell Brand.