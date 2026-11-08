2026 US midterms likely to reshape cybersecurity, AI policy

The 2026 US midterm elections have delivered more than a shift in political power. Voters have also sent a message about artificial intelligence, data centres and the government's role in protecting critical infrastructure. The results could influence how federal agencies fund cybersecurity, how states regulate AI and whether major technology projects face tougher scrutiny.

Democratic gains across Congress and state legislatures have opened a new political chapter. However, with Republicans retaining the White House, major technology and security legislation may require cooperation between both parties.

This may be one policy field where there is room for bipartisan agreement. There has historically been a strong degree of consensus among both Republicans and Democrats on protecting government information systems, military information, and critical infrastructure.

But disputes over budgeting, regulation and priorities could delay decisions. The future of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), government reporting requirements, and tech modernisation initiatives are some of the topics to watch for.

Alex Whitaker, NASCIO's director of government affairs, advised the Congress to reauthorise and fund the State and Local Cybersecurity Grant Program.

He also asked for state authority to regulate AI, enforce AI laws, and get funding for cybersecurity improvements.

Voters reject most data centre ballot measures

The election results also exposed growing resistance to the expansion of AI infrastructure.

According to CNBC, 41 data centre-related ballot measures appeared across 10 states during the 2026 midterms. Voters rejected all but one, signalling a difficult political environment for developers seeking approval for new projects.

The results could complicate expansion plans as technology companies race to build infrastructure for increasingly demanding AI systems.

Opposition to data centres has increasingly become part of the wider debate over AI's environmental impact, local resources and the influence of major technology companies.

The results also suggest that AI regulation could become a more prominent political issue ahead of the 2028 presidential election.

Democracy’s advances might increase pressure to impose more restrictions on artificial intelligence, especially at the state level.

States can be seen as partners of the U.S. in providing cybersecurity and maintaining the right to regulate AI by NASCIO’s initiative aimed at making Congress acknowledge the states' role in the process.

The next few months will likely define whether or not some provisions related to cybersecurity will be included in the fiscal 2027 National Defence Authorisation Act.

Among these provisions identified by the Institute for Security and Technology’s Nicholas Leiserson is the authorisation of offensive cyber actions performed by contractors as well as the mandatory AI bill of materials for products sold to the Department of Defence.

What happens before the new Congress takes over?

It could be a significant end to the current legislative session for Republicans, as it is now a matter of time before Democrats assume control of both chambers.

There are just five legislative weeks left in the year, and negotiations might become tough, especially if the Democrats object to any of the spending priorities of the Republicans.

This situation poses a challenge for cybersecurity leaders and technology companies.