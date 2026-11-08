'Please take the job': Trump publicly offers White House press secretary role to UFC boss Dana White

United States President Donald Trump publicly announced that he has offered the position of White House Press Secretary to Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) CEO Dana White.

Trump on Saturday said he had asked mixed martial arts promoter Dana White to serve as White House press secretary and called on him to bring some fighters along as assistants "even though some are not from our country."

The U.S. President shared the announcement on Truth Social, praising White-chief executive of the long-term Ultimate Fighting Championship in sports as a "warrior" and urging him to take the job to help "defend us against the Lunatic Left".

'Please take the job': Trump publicly offers White House press secretary role to UFC boss Dana White

Trump and Dana White frienship bond:

The two share a close, decades-long relationship dating back to the early days of the UFC when Trump hosted events at his Atlantic City properties.

While Dana White has a massive business empire to run and hasn't formally stepped into the briefing room, he acknowledged the public nod on social media with a playful post featuring a mock-up of himself at the White House podium.

Trump also asked for six current or former UFC titleholders to join White, including two athletes from Russia's Dagestan region, Islam Makhachev and Khabib Nurmagomedov; Americans Justin Gaethje, Daniel Cormier and "Kayla Harris," likely a reference to Kayla Harrison; and Amanda Nunes, a Brazilian native who became a US citizen last year.

"We need these people to defend us against the Lunatic Left," Trump wrote.

Speaking at a press conference on Saturday while in London after a boxing event, White said he would meet with Trump at the White House on Monday.

White and Trump first worked together in the early 2000s, when Trump's Taj Mahal casino hosted some UFC events. But they have become closer allies since the UFC chief publicly backed Trump's presidential campaign in 2016.

Responding to reporters while in London, White acknowledged the high-profile proposition, confirming that he is flying straight to Washington, D.C., to hold a direct meeting with the president to discuss the offer.

Trump in recent years has attended several UFC events, and in June the White House hosted a night of UFC fights as part of celebrations marking the 250th anniversary of US independence.

The White House press office already has a former UFC spokesperson in White House Director of Communications Steven Cheung, who worked for White's organization from 2013 to 2016.

White House Press Secretary:

The White House press secretary role has been vacant since Katie Zacharia's tenure ended last month after less than a week.

The vacancy follows a revolving door at the podium, which has been open since new press secretary departure after a brief five-day stint following Karoline Leavitt's exit at the end of August 2026.