Magnitude 5.7 earthquake strikes central Japan, Leaving over 20 Injured as aftershocks loom

The magnitude 5.7 earthquake that struck central Japan in the early hours of Sunday has resulted in more than 20 injuries, scattered property damage, and transport disruptions.

The tremor hit at approximately 1:04 a.m. local time, centered in Shizuoka Prefecture (just west of Tokyo) at a depth of around 40 kilometers. Strong shaking (registering up to an upper 5 on the Japanese seismic intensity scale) was also felt across Aichi, Nagano, and Gifu prefectures.

At least 22 to 24 people have been reported injured, mostly sustaining minor injuries from falls while evacuating or from shattered glass, fallen items, and household objects.

Magnitude 5.7 earthquake strikes central Japan, Leaving over 20 Injured as aftershocks loom

No deaths have been reported. Local infrastructure saw minor impacts, including shattered storefront windows, temporary water supply issues in parts of Higashiura, and goods tumbling off shelves.

No tsunami warning was issued, as the earthquake was deep enough and of a magnitude that did not pose a tsunami threat.

Regional train services and Tokaido Shinkansen bullet trains experienced temporary suspensions or reduced-speed runs while tracks were inspected for safety.

Meanwhile, utility operators confirmed no abnormalities at nearby nuclear facilities, such as the Hamaoka nuclear power plant.

As reported the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) has urged residents in the hardest-hit areas to remain vigilant, warning that potential aftershocks and localized rain could raise the risk of minor landslides or falling rocks over the coming days.

“Please be on the lookout for mudslides, falling rocks and the possible effects from rainfall,” agency official Ayataka Ebita told reporters.

However, no apparent change had been detected so far in the Nankai Trough–an underwater ocean trench where two major tectonic plates meet under parts of Japan, where scientists say a megaquake could occur.