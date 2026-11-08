Russell Brand's prison life takes harsh turn with inmates' abusive behavior: 'Cowering in fear'

ussell Brand's prison life takes harsh turn as inmates mocks him: 'Cowering in fear'

Russel Brand's is reportedly facing humiliating treatment from fellow prisoners inside the London jail following his conviction for rape and sexual assault.

According to a report by Daily Mail, hundreds of inmates at HMP Wandsworth are taunting the actor with an insulting chant, leaving him “cowering in fear.”

On Thursday, the Get Him to the Greek star was found guilty of rape and assaults, and told by the judge in a London court that he will face a lengthy jail sentence.

As per the outlet reported, Prisoners are allegedly repeating the chant, “There’s a Brand new nonce on the wing!"

"A Brand new nonce. Brand, you c***, you ain’t so f**** lairy now.”

For those unversed, the Cambridge English Dictionary defines “lairy” as “behaving in a loud, excited manner, especially when you are enjoying yourself or drinking alcohol.”

Meanwhile, according to Dictionary.com, “nonce” is a British slang term for a rapist, child molester or sexual offender.

Previously, Page Six reported that HMP Wandsworth is among London's most troubled prisons with issues like overcrowding, vermin and violence, per an official watchdog report.

The Sun reported on Friday that first night in custody came as a major shock for Brand.

"The first night for anyone in a jail is really daunting – and Brand was petrified. It will be a massive shock to the system to him and he will be monitored around the clock," a source told the outlet.

It is pertinent to mention that Brand was convicted of one count of rape and three counts of assault. He was acquitted of two rape counts and one count of attempted indecent assault.

The sentence hearing will take place on Monday, November 11.