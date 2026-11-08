Astellas Pharma employee handed China espionage charge: Report

A Japanese employee of Astellas Pharma sentenced to three years and six months ​in prison for espionage in China is ‌set to be released in mid-December and returned to Japan, Japanese media reported late on Saturday.

Kyodo news agency and ​Yomiuri newspaper among others reported the news, citing ​sources.

The man was detained in March 2023 on ⁠suspicion of spying. He was indicted in August ​2024 and sentenced in July 2025.

The ruling was "extremely ​regrettable", Japan's deputy chief cabinet secretary said after the sentencing, without identifying the individual or affiliation.

Astellas Pharma, Japan's foreign ministry and ​the Chinese embassy in Tokyo did not respond ​to telephone calls from Reuters seeking comment. China's foreign ministry ‌did ⁠not respond to a request for comment.

The case has been an irritant in Japan-China relations.

Ties between the two have deteriorated since Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi ​last year said ​a hypothetical ⁠Chinese attack on democratically governed Taiwan could trigger a military response from nearby ​Japan.

China subsequently urged its citizens not ​to travel ⁠to Japan, saying their safety was at risk. It also throttled exports to Japan of rare earths, minerals ⁠vital ​to the manufacture of products as ​varied as cars and weapons.