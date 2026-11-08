'Crazy Rich Asians' star Constance Wu reveals surprising way she bonds with costars

Constance Wu, famed for starring in the Crazy Rich Asians series, revealed that she regularly arranges playdates with her co-stars who are also parents.

Speaking to People at the opening night of A Few Good Men, the 44-year-old actress admitted she enjoys bringing her co-stars and their children together outside work.

Constance shared, “I set up playdates with every costar I work with.

“I was just doing press for [the TV series] The Terminal List, and Tom Hopper we did a lot of scenes together I was doing playdates with him and his kids.”

The Fresh Off the Boat star explained that her agenda behind these outings is simply to keep the children entertained, which she believes also helps actors build stronger friendships.

“It actually is a really great way to bond [with costars] because it’s something that no matter what your background is we all understand what it’s like to really love your kids, and to raise them and wanna do the best you can. So it’s a really good unifying thing."

Constance also recalled a hilarious outing with Tom Hopper and her kids at a water park.

The actress recalled, “We were going to the playground in the water park. You know those water parks that they have in the playground? I remember Tom was walking around in this water park with his shirt off, and all the moms are like, ‘Oh my God.’ And all the dads are like, ‘Oh my God.’ ‘Cause he’s like ripped.'"

For those unversed, Constance is a mom to a six-year-old daughter and a three-year-old son, whom she shares with her longtime partner, Ryan Katter, also known by his stage name, Honus Honus.